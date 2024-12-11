Up the Ladder: UKTV, Lighthouse Pictures

UKTV has appointed Emma Tibbetts as its new director of Programming for Drama. Reporting to chief programming officer Steve North, she will be responsible for developing and delivering the drama content strategy across UKTV’s channels and free streaming service U. Tibbetts rejoins UKTV at the end of December, having previously worked for the broadcaster from 2008 to 2017.

Vancouver-based Lighthouse Pictures has promoted Trevor McWhinney to SVP of Content. This news follows the elevation of Jameson Parker to CEO, and the company’s majority acquisition by Martini Film Studios earlier this year. McWhinney previously held the position of VP of Business Development and VP of Production. In his new role, he will oversee Lighthouse’s strategy for developing and producing original TV movies.