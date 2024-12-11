The Telegraph’s Bouncing Ownership Ball

American investor Todd Boehly is looking to help Brit Dovid Efune to buy the U.K.’s The Daily Telegraph for 550 million pounds (USD 701.80 million).

Efune owns the conservative publication The New York Sun (now an online-only publication). In the U.K., Boehly controls the Chelsea Football Club, and in the U.S. he’s part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball), and CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (best known for organizing the Golden Globe Awards).

The politically conservative Telegraph has been for sale since 2019, and in 2023 former CNN boss Jeff Zucker made a bid to purchase the publication through his venture company RedBird IMI. But the U.K. government forced him to put the paper back on the block because the acquisition relied on funds from Emirati financiers.