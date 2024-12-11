Bomanbridge Inks Multiple Asian Deals

Singaporean indie Bomanbridge Media has secured several deals throughout Asia for scripted and factual titles.

Drama series Black Out: Snow White Must Die, based on the international bestseller by Nele Neuhaus, recently launched on Hulu in Japan and the U.S., as well as on MBC Korea. Additional sales agreements for the drama were signed with Truevisions (Thailand), Galaxy (Vietnam), VieOn (Vietnam), and Vidio (Indonesia).

English language period crime drama Vienna Blood has sold to BBC Studios Asia. This deal comes as a result of Bomanbridge’s collaboration on Seven.One Studios International catalog for Asia.

Factual sales of over 300 hours were closed from Bomanbridge’s library, including a pan-regional package with Warner Bros. Discovery Asia for 25 hours. A further 20-hour package for factual content has been agreed directly with CMG China, while Korea’s KBS has picked up 20 hours of natural history programming titles.

In Southeast Asia, Thai PBS snapped up 80 hours of wildlife titles; in Hong Kong, RTHK acquired a selection of sustainable themes and TVB took 52 hours including All the Answers and Animal DNA , which was also sold to GMA in the Philippines.

Commenting on the sales, Sonia Fleck, Bomanbridge’s founder and CEO, said: “Our content offering is excellent and reflects the demands of the market. It’s not an easy economic environment as we all know; we want to ensure our media partners can select exactly what they need for their audiences as well as bolster their revenue returns. We are hyper-focused on high quality, stand-out programming and I believe this is a key element in why Bomanbridge is a rising independent distributor. Despite the turbulent year in our industry, we end on a high and we look forward to a successful year ahead.”