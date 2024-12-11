Banijay Acquires ‘My Name is Gabriel’ Format

Banijay Entertainment has acquired the worldwide format rights to My Name Is Gabriel (Mai Neim Ijeu Gabeuriel), from Korea’s TEO Corp, a production studio led by PD Kim Tae-ho (Infinite Challenge) and PD Jung Jong-yeon (The Devil’s Plan). The original series was produced for JTBC and Disney+.

My Name Is Gabriel is a reality format that takes celebrities out of their comfort zones and gives them a new identity through a life swap. For three days participants assume the life of someone else, in another country, where no one recognizes them.

Helen Greatorex, head of Format Acquisitions at Banijay Entertainment, said: “My Name Is Gabriel is a clever reality format which strips back the identity of well-known faces and brings them back to earth with a bump, as they get to experience the lives of everyday people, without the trappings of celebrity. The universality of celebrity culture makes this format ideal for the international market, and we are confident it will appeal to local buyers.”