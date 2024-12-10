Vivendi Shareholders Approve Spin-Off

The December 9, 2024 shareholders meeting of Vivendi, held under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré (pictured), has approved by more than 97.5 percent of the votes the separation from Vivendi of Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group (the company bringing together the 66.53 percent investment in Lagardère and 100 percent of Prisma Media).

Yannick Bolloré said: “We are delighted with the very high adoption rate of our spin-off project. This undisputable result confirms the strong support of our shareholders for this transformative transaction.”

Broadcasting division Canal+ will be headquartered in France and listed on the London Stock Exchange, advertising agency Havas will be listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, while publisher Louis Hachette Group will trade on Euronext Growth in Paris. The new entities will start trading on December 16.

The largest of the new entities, Canal+, is currently valued at $6 billion and operates pay-tv channels with 27 million global subscribers.