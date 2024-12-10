Short Drama App FANY:D Launches

FANY Corporation, a member of Japanese talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo Group — in collaboration with NTT Docomo Studio & Live and Minto — has launched the vertical short drama platform FANY:D.

The short drama app features episodes of about one to three minutes each, where the ﬁrst few episodes can be viewed for free and then charged for as they are added. The app plans to initially distribute 15 works within about a month of release.

Many talents aﬃliated with the Yoshimoto Kogyo agency, such as Hoshida Hidetoshi, Cocorico Tanaka Naoki, Robert Yamamoto Hiroshi, Fruit Punch Murakami Takeshi, Hyokkorihan, Nelsons Wada Manju, Kawaretei Iwakura, and Soitsu Doitsu Ichikawa Sashimi, appear in the initial works.

Yoshimoto Kogyo plans to actively develop the IP into webtoons and TV dramas.