All3Media Licenses Gaelic Drama ‘An t-Eilean’ to BBC Four

Commissioned by Gaelic-language channel BBC Alba, drama series An t-Eilean (The Island) will air on BBC Four in a deal through All3Media International.

From Black Camel Pictures, the four-part Gaelic crime drama is set against the elemental backdrop of the Western Isles of Scotland. The series combines Gaelic dialog with English and will air in early 2025.

Sorcha Groundsell (His Dark Materials, Shetland, The Innocents) leads the cast as Kat Crichton, a young Family Liaison Officer, assigned to investigate a brutal murder at a remote castle.

Douglas Maclean and his wife Mary have an enviable life. However, nothing is ever as it seems, and when a violent burglary at their Scottish island home leaves Mary dead and Douglas fighting for his life, secrets begin to emerge. An t-Eilean (The Island) follows the fallout from Mary’s murder through the eyes of the family’s grown-up children, who return to the island home where they were raised in the wake of this murder.

The drama series is financed through a multi-partner funding structure supported by MG ALBA, Screen Scotland, Black Camel Pictures and All3Media International.