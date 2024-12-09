NATPE Unveils Honors Awards Gala

NATPE Global has unveiled the NATPE Honors Awards Gala, to be hosted by Entertainment Tonight anchor Nischelle Turner on February 5, 2025, as part of the NATPE Global conference (February 3-7, 2025) at the InterContinental Miami.

“Following in the footsteps of the longstanding Brandon Tartikoff Awards, the NATPE Honors were created to celebrate the people who are pushing boundaries,” said Mary Maddever, NATPE Executive Content director and EVP Realscreen. “Each year, we’ll recognize individuals who not only challenge the status quo but also inspire change through their creative work and business leadership.”

“The NATPE Honors is a celebration of the extraordinary talent and leadership driving our industry forward,” said NATPE Global Executive director Claire MacDonald. “These recipients inspire us with their bold ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their contributions at our inaugural gala in Miami.”

Inaugural awardees include Paul Buccieri, president and chairman, A+E Networks Group, and Luis Fernandez, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, who will both receive the North Star Award.

The Shift Disturber Award will go to Kelly Day, VP International, Prime Video, and to production powerhouse Shondaland/Betsy Beers.

The New Establishment Award will be bestowed to Brian Tannenbaum, head of Originals at Roku Media; while the Cause + Action Award will go Ri-Karlo Handy, CEO and founder of the Handy Foundation.