‘Find Me in Paris’ and ‘Spellbound’ Travel the World

Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Studios, worldwide distributors of live action tween series Find Me in Paris and its reboot Spellbound, have signed a number of recent sales for the saga.

In the U.K., Spellbound season 1 has been acquired by broadcaster ITV for ITVX. Additional sales of season 1 include to SVT (Sweden), VRT (Belgium), Videoland (Netherlands), Sia All Media (Latvia), whilst NRK (Norway) and YLE (Finland), which took also season 2.

Find Me in Paris will be available on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, DACH, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Benelux, Nordics, Latin America, U.K./IE, India, and META. Hulu has renewed all 3 seasons of Find Me in Paris, while Spain’s EITB picked up season 3.

Set against the backdrop of the Palais Garnier in Paris, Find Me In Paris follows the story of Lena, a time-travelling ballerina and princess from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris. Series reboot Spellbound follows a 15-year-old girl who relocates from the U.S. to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, but things turn upside down when she discovers a book of spells and unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl.

Both series are produced by Cottonwood Media with co-production partners ZDF, ZDF Studios and Opéra national de Paris, with broadcast partners Hulu and France TV.