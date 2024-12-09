Ads Are a $1 Trillion Global Biz

According to the New York City-based Group M, a media investment group that is part of advertising behemoth WPP, global advertising spending will reach USD 1 trillion in 2024.

Similarly, another forecast from New York City-based investment media Magna (part of Interpublic Group) predicted that global advertising spending will hit the $933 billion mark in 2024. Just in the U.S., ad revenue (excluding political advertising) will reach $379 billion in 2024, as per Group M.

For next year forecasters will face a quandary in the U.S. if the Trump administration will impose tariffs on imports: If companies predict less competition, they could reduce ad spending in 2025; on the other hand, if they see an opportunity to grow market share, advertising could increase.