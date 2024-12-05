Saturn Awards Nominations

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films has announced the nominations for the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards. The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025 at the Hilton Universal City Hotel.

The ceremony will be exclusively streamed live on Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW platform, and, for the first time, on The Roku Channel.

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of producer Jon Landau, most well-known for producing blockbuster films such as Avatar and Titanic. The awards are produced by Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus, with Robert Holguin serving as executive producer.

This year, Warner Bros (including Legendary) holds the top spot in the Film category, amassing 35 nominations for movies such as Dune: Part Two, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Wonka. Disney (including Marvel/Fox/Pixar) boasts 28 nominations for Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, Kingdom Of the Planet of The Apes, and Inside Out 2.

Amazon/MGM+ dominates the Television categories with 17 nominations, including five for the adaptation of the Bethesda video game franchise, Fallout, including Best Science Fiction Television Series, Best Actor on Television (Walton Goggins), Best Actress on Television (Ella Purnell), and Best Guest Star on Television (Kyle MacLachlan). The Boys, the satirical superhero series, receives three nominations including Best Superhero Television Series, Best Supporting TV Actor (Antony Starr) and Best Younger Actor on Television (Cameron Crovetti). TV series From scares up four nominations, including Best Horror Television Series.

