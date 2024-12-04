GRB Media Ranch Licenses ‘On the Case’ to Germany

GRB Media Ranch has licensed investigative docuseries On the Case to Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment (seasons 7 and 8) and Edel Motion (season 10).

On the Case — produced originally for Discovery Networks — explores real-life murder mysteries through in-depth interviews with those closest to the case and examines the forensic evidence that helped unravel the mystery. First person accounts from witnesses and suspects reveal the emotions left behind from personal tragedies and the motives of the perpetrators.

GRB Media Ranch CEO Gary Benz stated: “GRB Media Ranch is pleased to announce our German license deals with Seven.One Entertainment and Edel Motion for our gripping investigative series, On the Case, which has aired in over 180 territories. This docuseries is an audience favorite, and we are confident German viewers will continue to tune in. At GRB Media Ranch “we’ve got stories” the world wants to watch.”

The series has now been licensed in over 180 territories worldwide.