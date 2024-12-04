A+E Sets Premiere for K-Drama ‘The Witch’

A+E Media Group Korea has announced the global distribution and worldwide premiere of original scripted series The Witch, based on the webtoon of the same name from Korean artist Kang-full.

Set to premiere on February 15, 2025 on a variety of platforms in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including A+E Korea’s Lifetime, the ten-part series is the third webtoon from artist Kang-full to be adapted into a scripted drama.

The Witch stars Park Jin Young (Yumi’s Cells 2, The Devil Judge) as Dong-jin, the only man who doesn’t give up on his pursuit of romance with the Witch. Roh Jeong-eui (Our Beloved Summer, 18 again) co-stars as Park Mi-jeong, a high school student nicknamed “The Witch” due to the misfortunes that befall those who fall in love with her.

A few years later, a chance encounter on the subway reunites them. Observing that Mi-jeong still struggles with the same challenges, Dong-jin resolves to unravel the mystery surrounding her, even if it means leaving his job behind.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with esteemed artist Kang-full on dramatizing his hit webtoon at A+E. The Witch, is a series that masterfully intertwines romance and mystery, offering a fresh narrative that will captivate audiences worldwide,” said Youngsun Soh, senior VP and managing director of A+E Korea.