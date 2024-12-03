Sphere Abacus Sends ‘Scrublands: Silver’ to North America

Sphere Abacus has sold Stan Original drama series Scrublands: Silver, an Easy Tiger production in association with Third Act Stories, to streamer Sundance Now for the U.S. and Canada to air in 2025.

Scrublands: Silver (4 x 60’), the sequel to Scrublands, is based on the best-selling novel Silver by Chris Hammer and sees the return of investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) and his partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote). When he returns to his coastal hometown, Martin finds his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect. He struggles with doubts about Mandy and about his own ability to recognize the truth, as he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Sphere Abacus, commented, “We’re thrilled that Sundance Now has acquired this riveting sequel to Scrublands which had previously received strong ratings for the channel. It’s great that North American audiences will have the opportunity to continue to follow the intriguing story of Martin and Mandy set against a stunning waterside backdrop in Australia.”

Shot in Augusta, Western Australia with the support of ScreenWest, Scrublands: Silver is executive produced by Andy Ryan, Michael Healy, Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown and produced by Martha Coleman, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson and Felicity Packard.