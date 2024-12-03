‘Project Runway Africa’ to Debut in 2025

Project Runway is making its African debut in 2025. Project Runway Africa, produced by Takeout Media and What Network, will showcase a new generation of African designers and spotlight the diverse talent from the continent on an international platform.

Takeout Media and What Network, through SPV Take Two Media, licensed the format from Fremantle.

The show invites African designers aged 21 to 40 to share their heritage and creativity on the global stage. The program will offer a unique platform for brands and businesses in Africa’s fashion ecosystem to connect with a style-conscious audience while celebrating the rise of African talents. The location for the inaugural season has not yet been disclosed.

Spyglass Media Group owns the format for Project Runway. Fremantle handles format and tape licensing outside of the U.S.

Pictured: Co-executive producers Elijah Affi and Chichi Nwoko, Fremantle’s Anahita Kheder (c)