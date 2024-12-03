Paramount+ Branded Destination To Debut In Korea

Paramount Global Content Distribution has signed a licensing agreement with Korean streamer Coupang Play to provide a Paramount+ branded destination on the service. The new offering will be available early next year.

The new Paramount+ branded destination in South Korea will include access to content from Paramount+ with Showtime, CBS Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon, Republic Pictures and Paramount Pictures.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Coupang to create this Paramount offering with entertainment Korean audiences love,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures. “Coupang Play has a deep understanding of their customers’ tastes and demand for critically acclaimed and fan favorite films, originals and television series and we’re happy to join together to create value for subscribers, licensees and us.”

Deals are currently in place with Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, MultiChoice in Africa, JioCinema in India, Mono in Thailand, beIN in the Middle East and North Africa and Blast TV in the Philippines.