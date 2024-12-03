BBC Commissions Adventure Series ‘Gifted’

BBC Children’s and Education has commissioned Gifted, a new action-adventure series for kids aged 8 to 12, based on the Marilyn Kaye’s novels and adapted by Emma Reeves (The Worst Witch, Eve).

This 10 x 30’ series is an international co-production between Glasgow-based producer Black Camel Pictures and Paris-based French producer Media Valley. The show has been commissioned by CBBC in association with NDR/ARD via One Gate Media in Germany, with additional support from Screen Scotland.

Set in modern-day Edinburgh, Gifted tells the story of a diverse group of young Scottish teens who discover they each have unique superpowers, from telekinesis to invisibility and mind reading. When they realize they’re being targeted by a powerful organization, they must join forces to protect themselves and those they love.

Filming in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the series is currently in production and is set to premiere on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. at the end of 2025, with an international rollout planned for Spring 2026.

Studio 100 International will handle global distribution.