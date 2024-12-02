Showcasing Romania at AFM

By Exploratist’s editorial staff*

For the fifth consecutive year, Romania’s cinematic legacy has shone on the global stage at the American Film Market (AFM). Organized under the Creative Romanian Film Makers brand, this year’s AFM delegation was supported by the Federation of Creative Industries (FEPIC) and the Romanian Agency for Investments and Exterior Trade. A focal point of the Romanian AFM pavilion was also the 30 percent cash rebate program: a government-backed incentive designed to attract international productions.

The Romanian delegation at the AFM brought together 16 companies representing the breadth and depth of Romania’s creative industries:

23Film: A production company known for crafting visually engaging narratives, specializing in documentaries and feature films that explore socially relevant themes.

Alien Films Entertainment: Recognized for international collaborations and original content creation, the company provides comprehensive production services for global projects.

Aspirin Studio: A creative agency in Bucharest delivering visual solutions for the film and advertising industries, with expertise in production, concept development, photography, and post-production.

Augmented Films: This newly established company leverages cutting-edge technologies to create captivating and interactive visual narratives, specializing in immersive content for Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

Aurora Studio: Complementing the creative work of Aspirin Studio, Aurora focuses on photography services tailored for the film marketing industry. From key art posters to pitch decks, Aurora ensures in-camera solutions meet the highest standards of cinematic storytelling.

Clody Design: A creative agency specializing in diverse visual storytelling solutions, including branding, animation, digital solutions, website development, and print media.

Clody Studio: Transforms ideas into realities through impactful design services, spanning advertising, logo creation, television production, and animation.

Fast Film Production Film Studio: With over two decades of experience, the studio crafts narratives and visually stunning productions, collaborating with global giants like Disney and National Geographic.

Filmlab: Renowned for its dedication to cinematic storytelling, the company specializes in award-winning documentaries and commissioned works for clients like HBO Europe, Amnesty International, and BBC World Service.

Frame Film: Blending visionary storytelling with cutting-edge facilities in Romania and Slovakia, Frame Film creates cinematic experiences for global audiences, from feature films to commercials.

Glitch: A creative boutique redefining strategy and concept creation for the film industry, specializing in delivering visual identities and communication campaigns for innovation-driven projects.

Idea Film Distribution: With over 16 years of experience and more than 400 projects completed globally, the company creates visual and storytelling concepts, offering end-to-end solutions from development to delivery.

The Cast List: Romania’s leading casting and talent platform, offering an extensive database of professional actors and emerging talent. With over 600 successful projects for giants like HBO and Netflix, its innovative “Click & Cast” system streamlines the casting process.

Professional Film Partners: Their work combines creative vision and technical expertise, managing all stages of film production in its state-of-the-art studio.

Visual Effects Studio excels in delivering top-tier post-production services for commercials, films, and TV series. Expertise includes video editing, color grading, sound design, and data management, with clients like Coca-Cola, IKEA, and Mastercard.

Romanian Casting Directors Association (RoCDA): A nonprofit organization elevating casting standards in Romania and Eastern Europe. Founded in 2019, RoCDA connects producers and directors with a diverse talent pool, fostering collaboration and promoting local artists internationally.

Romania’s participation was powered by the Romanian Agency of Investments and Exterior Trade, fostering growth through incentives like the 30 percent cash rebate for film production.

*Exploratist is a brand agency which ensured that the Romanian delegation’s presence resonated at the AFM by blending creativity with strategy, and curating an experience that highlighted Romania’s cinematic talents on the global stage.

Pictured above is part of the Romanian CRFM delegation present at AFM, Las Vegas, 2024