ABS-CBN at ATF Under New Banner ABS-CBN Studios

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN will be exhibiting at the upcoming ATF market in a new booth under its new banner ABS-CBN Studios.

ABS-CBN Studios offers a range of production services for TV and Film, including state-of-the-art sound stages, concert and events through Star Music and Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN.

While at ATF and as part of the ATF Horror Pitch, the company will be looking to secure co-production partners for its supernatural horror feature film Hysteria, which is written by Jaymar Santos Castro (pictured), who will be participating in the pitch event.

In Hysteria, a self-righteous priest investigates a series of demonic possessions plaguing a small town. But as the mystery unfolds, a dark past haunts the troubled cleric, revealing a secret that makes him realize he is causing this hysteria all along.

Attending ATF will be Ruel S. Bayani, head of International Productions, and Pia Laurel, head of International Sales and Distribution, as well as ABS-CBN Studios, International Productions, Sales and Distribution teams.