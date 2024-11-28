Up the Ladder: Casta Diva

Italy’s production company Casta Diva Pictures, part of the Casta Diva Group, has appointed Massimo Righini as chief operating officer.

In this role, he will oversee the company’s strategy with a particular emphasis on the entertainment unit and TV projects, expanding on his existing role as creative director. Righini will report directly to Casta Diva Pictures CEO Fabio Nesi.

Righini joined Casta Diva Pictures in early 2021 to develop the company’s entertainment unit, with a remit to acquire and create new original formats for Italian and international broadcasting markets and OTT platforms.

Righini has adapted 18 international formats for Italy, including the first two seasons of Il Collegio for Rai 2, Matrimonio a Prima Vista for Real Time, 7 Year Switch for Fox, La Talpa for Italia 1, Bake Off for Real Time, This Time Next Year for Discovery, and Guess My Age. He has co-created numerous original formats such as Singing in the Car for Sky Uno, Camionisti in Trattoria, Turisti per Dmax, and Cortesie per l’Auto for Discovery, Me Contro Te Show for Disney, and Celebration for Rai 1.