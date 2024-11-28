SPI Brings ‘Arthur’s Whisky’ to Hungarian Theaters

SPI International has secured the rights in CEE for the Diane Keaton-starrer Arthur’s Whisky, which premieres today, November 28, in Hungary. The company is expanding its partnership with ADS Services after the release in theaters of the Nicolas Cage-starrer Arcadian earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to bring Arthur’s Whisky movie to big screens in Hungary. We believe this funny comedy starring the beloved Diane Keaton will bring some joy and laugh to Hungarian viewers at the end of this year. Together with ADS Service Ltd., our local distribution partner, we showcase another great piece of entertainment definitely worth watching,” said Alexandra Puiu, Sales manager at SPI International.

The comedy starts with amateur inventor Arthur getting fatally struck by lightning. After the funeral, his widow and her two lifelong friends discover what appears to be a collection of bottles of whisky in Arthur’s shed. They indulge in a small glass or two each and the next morning they look like their younger selves again. Arthur had discovered an elixir capable of restoring youth for a few hours. The three friends hit the bars and nightclubs with a new joy of life, but will they find the key to true happiness before the elixir runs dry?