wedotv FAST Channels on Italy’s Agile TV

wedotv has partnered with Spanish tech company Agile Content to launch wedotv movies and wedotv BIG stories channels on Agile TV in Italy.

“wedotv entered the Italian TV market last year with the launch of localized versions of our FAST channels and direct-to-consumer AVoD platform on Samsung TV Plus. We are pleased to expand our footprint in the market on Agile TV to reach a whole new audience there,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv.

wedotv movies, which is a female-skewing movie service, and wedotv BIG stories, which focuses on outdoor survival, reality, and cooking shows, are available as FAST channels on Agile TV now in Italian and fully customized for the local audience.

“We are part of Tessellis’s aggressive broadband expansion so we are focused on building a first-rate line up of entertainment content for our rapidly growing customer base,” said Koldo Unanue, CEO of Agile Content.

In addition to movies and BIG stories, wedotv operates the FAST channels wedotv sports, wedotv true stories, and wedotv amor.