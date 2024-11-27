Paul Wesley To Exec Produce and Star in ‘Unspoken’

Studio 5X Media has joined Ukrainian war thriller Unspoken, a four-nation co-production that originated with Poland’s Match & Spark and won the 2023 Series Mania Forum’s Best Project Award.

Paul Wesley (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Vampire Diaries) will executive produce and star in the series.

Set against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the six-episode series follows the journey of Paul (played by Wesley), an ex-soldier turned taxi driver in Poland. After receiving a desperate call from his wife in Kyiv on the day of the invasion, he races against time, crossing borders to guide his family to safety amid chaos and unimaginable terror.

The series comes from writer-creator Filip Syczyński (Poland) and co-writer Zhanna Ozirna (Ukraine). David Straiton (Narcos, Star Trek, Law & Order) is now set to direct.

Unspoken is a co-production between Poland, Ukraine, Germany and the U.S. Producers are Anna Rozalska and Tarik Hachoud for Match & Spark (Poland/Los Angeles), Alon Shtruzman and Limor Gott Ronen for 5X Media (U.S.), Dmytro Sukhanov for Toy Cinema (Ukraine), Natalia Libet for 2Brave Productions (Ukraine) and Saar Yogev for Electric Sheep (Germany).

The project will be filmed primarily in English, with some Ukrainian and Polish, and shooting is slated for Eastern Europe in the winter of 2025-26.