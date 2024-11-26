NBC TV Bets Big on NYC Live Parade Event

In the U.S., Thursday, November 28, is a major holiday characterized by a nationally televised event: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, which is broadcast on the NBC TV network and tends to attract over 30 million viewers.

It is one of those live events that still make broadcast television attractive to advertisers, who are willing to invest $900,000 for a commercial spot.

For last year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC took in $52 million in advertising revenue and spent $20 million to acquire the broadcast rights from Macy’s, plus, close to $7 million in production costs, which NBC outsources. Next year, however, the broadcast rights are going to increase to an estimated $60 million.

NBC has been broadcasting the Thanksgiving Day Parade (dating back to 1924) since 1953. The parade stretches from Central Park to Macy’s flagship department store, four kilometers south on Herald Square, with a three-hour march that starts at 9 a.m. (EST).