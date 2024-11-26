Evan Shapiro to Headline MIP London Streaming Summit

Media cartographer Evan Shapiro will headline a Global Streaming Strategies Summit at the inaugural MIP London market, set to take place at the Savoy Hotel and the IET London conference center on February 23-27, 2025. Shapiro will also present the second chapter of new research on British multi-screen viewing data, as part of his collaboration with the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.

The summit will be staged on February 26 and 27 and will span FAST & AVoD and Connected TV, next generation content creators and cross-platform monetization strategies. Shapiro will participate in conversations with key players from streaming and digital platforms.

“MIP London is about attracting more people and enabling more deal making during what has become such a big content week in London” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “Transformation in television is at the top of everybody’s agenda in 2025. Evan provokes discussion and we are thrilled he’ll be again challenging us all to think differently and look at new ways of working, when he takes centre stage at the IET London,” Smith added.

The MIP London program includes daily keynotes, screenings, workshops and matchmaking sessions; the MIP London Unscripted segment on February 23-25, featuring the first London editions of MIPDoc and MIPFormats, including the MIPDoc Pitch and Co-Production Summit, the MIPFormats Pitch (presented in partnership with Fox Entertainment Global), and Fresh TV; the Global Streaming Strategies Summit; and a children’s content segment in the afternoon of February 27.

To date, 500 delegates from over 50 countries have confirmed their presence at MIP London including over 250 buyers.