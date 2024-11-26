DCD Inks Deal with PBS for Prue Leith Cooking Series

U.K.-based DCD Rights has secured pre-sales for Prue Leith: My Cotswold Kitchen series 2 to U.S. public broadcaster PBS, which has also bought the rights for the first season for North America.

Produced by Yeti for ITV, the second series of Prue Leith: My Cotswold Kitchen sees Prue back in her idyllic Cotswold home to share more of her favorite dishes and handy culinary hacks. And beyond the kitchen, Prue celebrates her personal food heroes both locally and beyond.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO, DCD Rights, commented, “We know that celebrity cookery programs are hugely popular with our international audiences, and we are delighted to have secured pre-sales of this delightful series. It is a real celebration of food and great friendships which is always appealing.”

Both 10 x 60′ series have also sold to SBS Food Australia and AMC Networks Central & Northern Europe in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.