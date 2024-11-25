yes Boards Icelandic Crime Drama ‘Haze’

yes Studios has partnered with Sigurjón Kjartansson’s prodco S800 and has secured international distribution rights for Haze, an eight-part crime drama commissioned by Icelandic broadcaster RUV.

The series has actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Succession, Game of Thrones) attached (pictured).

Set in present-day Iceland, Haze is an international crime story about the drug industry. It tells the story of three childhood friends — from very different backgrounds — who grew up together in a small Icelandic town but have gone their separate ways since their early 20s. Now in their mid-40s, one is the CEO of one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Europe, one is a doctor, and the third is a drug dealer. When a big secret from their past begins to surface, they are brought together again, with serious consequences for each of their lives.

yes Studios has full international distribution rights for the series (excluding Benelux, where it will be repped by Lumiere) and also to the scripted format.

Haze will begin filming in Summer 2025 and will deliver the following year.