Mediaset Revives Religious Content Catalog for Jubilee Year

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution is preparing a special package of religious programming to meet the demand for faith-based content on the occasion of the Jubilee Year, starting on December 24, 2024.

Claudia Marra, Sales manager at Mediaset Distribution, said: “Our catalog of religious programs is exceptionally rich and diverse, making it the perfect offering for this historic moment. Platforms and broadcasters worldwide are showing heightened interest in religious-themed content, and we are ready to meet this demand with our extensive library.”

The Mediaset library features a line-up of titles that highlight spiritual narratives, historical figures, and religious stories, including biographical series Call Me Francesco: The People’s Pope, The Charity Man, A Child Called Jesus, Karol: A Man Who Became Pope, Padre Pio and Saint Rita.

Also available on the ‘Jubilee’ slate is documentary series The Great Beauty, an exploration of iconic religious sites such as Rome, The Vatican, and Assisi; feature film La Sacra Famiglia, starring Alessandro Gassman; TV movie Don Gnocchi – L’Angelo dei Bambini; miniseries Francesco, about the life and teachings of Saint Francis of Assisi; and features Maria Montessori: Una Vita per i Bambini, L’Uomo della Carità – Don Luigi Di Liegro, Fatima, and Sant’Antonio di Padova.