TBS Orders ‘LEGO Masters’ S2

Reality competition format LEGO Masters has been renewed for a second season by Tokyo Broadcasting System in Japan, following a deal with Banijay Rights.

TBS will produce and broadcast a five-part second season of the format to premiere on its network Channel 6 and streaming platforms TVer and U-NEXT from November 23.

The show sees teams of two compete against each other to wow judges with inspiring designs and brick builds to meet the goals set by the challenge.

Originally created by Tuesday’s Child Television and the LEGO Group, Banijay Entertainment distributes the format and finished tape for the show globally. The format has been acquired by a total of 20 international broadcasters across Europe, the U.S., Australia and Asia.

Aso Kunihiro, producer at TBS, said: “Following a successful first season, LEGO Masters Japan will return with new contestants who will use all their skill and ingenuity to complete challenges and awe-inspiring builds. Season one ended with a victorious pair of students from the University of Tokyo and we hope to deliver a glimpse of their progress this year – as well as the moment when a new star is born.”