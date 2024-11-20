MIP Cancun Opens its Doors

MIP Cancun is now underway at its traditional Moon Palace Resort venue with a full schedule of screenings, talks and one-on-one meetings. The LatAm-focused event will run until November 22.

Organizers welcomed delegates yesterday afternoon with a cocktail reception, which followed the FAST & Global Summit and a presentation by RX’s Manuel De Sousa of the inaugural MIP London event, set to take place next February.

Today, the morning kicked off with a special networking breakfast organized by WAWA, the Worldwide Audiovisual’s Women Association, followed by an opening keynote by Banijay Iberia’s Pilar Blasco.

Turkish distribution companies Global Agency, Inter Medya and Calinos Entertainment all held screenings and showcases. Among the deals announced today, Inter Medya has inked a content deal with TVN Panama, featuring a selection of titles including Valley of Hearts (Siyah Kalp – Corazon Negro), produced by TIMS&B Productions, and drama Tuzak, starring Bensu Soral and Akın Akınözü; 14 feature films have also been licensed to TVN as part of this sale.

Additional panels scheduled for this afternoon include a keynote session by Lemon Studios’ Billy Rozvar and a discussion about IPs expansion.