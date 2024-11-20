Global Agency Licenses ‘Celebrity Dreams’ to Romania

Turkey’s Global Agency has licensed format ‘Celebrity Dreams’ to Romania’s Zucchero Media, the prodco behind the Romanian versions of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and Wheel of Fortune, among others.

Global Agency launched Celebrity Dreams during MIPCOM at a special event in St-Tropez and has already secured sales to the U.S market for a 2025 premiere.

The format taps into people’s fascination with celebrities and takes viewers on an emotional and inspirational journey as they witness celebrities making their most cherished dreams come true, offering an intimate look into their personal lives. Each episode begins at a star’s home with the story of their journey to fame before revealing their secret dream.

Global Agency’s CEO Izzet Pinto said: “Celebrity Dreams is a format that will capture global attention. It fits seamlessly with Global Agency’s mission to deliver globally resonant entertainment. It has a broad universal appeal that speaks to audiences in every region. This format exemplifies Global Agency’s dedication to introducing fresh and universally engaging content to the market, designed to satisfy the wide-ranging tastes and preferences of viewers around the world.”