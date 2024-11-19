WB Motion Pictures Inks Remake Deal with CJ ENM

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures has inked a deal with CJ ENM to to co-develop, co-finance, and distribute English-language and Korean-language remakes of each studio’s feature films.

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures and CJ ENM will be responsible for developing and producing their respective remakes, with each assisting on key creative decisions, including writers, directors, producers and cast, as well as shared oversight of a film’s budget.

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the movies worldwide — outside South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Turkey, where CJ ENM will handle distribution of the remakes.

The Warner Bros Discovery feature film library includes over 12,000 titles. CJ ENM is the production company behind global hits such as Parasite (pictured) and Past Lives.