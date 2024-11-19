Up the Ladder: Blink49, Indiepics, God’s Gang

Blink49 Studios has appointed television producer and executive Pancho Mansfield as president, Global Scripted Television. In this role, Mansfield will report directly to CEO John Morayniss and spearhead the studio’s worldwide scripted programming initiatives. Mansfield joined Blink49 in July under a multi-year first-look executive producer deal.

Irish unscripted prodco Indiepics has hired Eoin O’Shea for the new role of head of International. He reports to Conor Moloney, managing director. O’Shea developed and directed several factual series for U.S. networks and most recently he was the showrunner for the National Geographic/Disney + adventure series, Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin.

Israel-based animation prodco God’s Gang has appointed Cinemon Entertainment’s executive producer Réka Temple to its advisory board. With 30 years of experience in the film and television industry, Temple is also the current president of the Hungarian Animation Producers’ Association.