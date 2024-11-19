Political Correctness is Tricky in China

The notion of political correctness (PC), the way we know it in the U.S. and across the West, is a tricky topic in China.

While in the West PC is a left-leaning trait that aims to protect minorities and women, in China it’s used as a measure to protect … men. The case is highlighted by the backlash received by Chinese stand-up comedians who, during their routines, make fun of men.

An example is comedian Yang Li, who — as reported recently in the media — lost the sponsorship of Beijing-based e-commerce retailer JD.com because of her signature joke: “Why are men so mediocre and yet so confident?”

Yang Li’s jokes had sparked a strong reaction from some of the JD platform’s users, who threatened to abandon the platform because of its collaboration with the comedian.