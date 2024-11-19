Comedy Outfit Square Pears Launches in Partnership with Nest

Ex-UKTV/Dave commissioners Iain Coyle and Joe McVey have launched a new U.K.-based comedy content specialist, Square Pears, in partnership with Nest Productions.

With a focus on producing comedy and entertainment content for brands, influencers and traditional broadcast media, Square Pears will use Nest’s infrastructure and experienced teams to deliver branded content, live events, quiz shows, reality, factual entertainment, documentaries, and scripted content.

Joe McVey was most recently director of Development for Jackpot Productions and Iain Coyle was previously head of Comedy at UKTV/Dave. Nest’s Derek Drennan and Stew Batt have been appointed as managing directors and Marisa Erftemeijer as head of Production.