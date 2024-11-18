‘Night Therapy’ to be Adapted in Germany

yes Studios has extended its long-term partnership with SquareOne Productions (part of Vuelta Group Germany) for the German adaptation of its psychological drama series Night Therapy.

SquareOne had previously collaborated with yes Studios on the German, French and Italian adaptations of format Your Honor.

Night Therapy, which launched on Israel’s yes TV in June, is a ten-part drama about a psychologist struggling to raise his two children after the suicide of his wife. To reach a better work-home life balance and support his kids as they rebuild their lives, he decides to shift his practice and see patients at night. The storylines combine therapy sessions with characters and events from the therapist’s personal life.

The German language version of Night Therapy marks the first international option deal for the format. The series, which has recently been commissioned for a second season by yes TV, was created and written by Raanan Caspi, directed by Gabriel Bibliowicz and produced by Dafna Danenberg, Aviram Avraham and Benny Menache at Eight Productions.

yes Studios is the worldwide distributor for the series and the format.