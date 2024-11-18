Inter Medya’s ‘Deception’ to Premiere on Mediaset

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series Deception to Mediaset in Italy.

Produced by TIMS&B Productions, the series has recently earned international recognition, securing the Best Non-Spanish Language Telenovela and Best Non-Spanish Speaking Actor awards at the Produ Awards 2024.

The drama series stars Vahide Perçin, Mustafa Uğurlu, Feyza Sevil Güngör, Berkay Ateş, and Ercan Kesal, among others.

The story revolves around Güzide Yenersoy, a family court judge who seems to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in her family’s past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.