Global Agency Acquires ‘Love, Marriage, Divorce’

Global Agency has acquired the international distribution rights to drama series “Love, Marriage, Divorce,” a weekly prime-time drama that will air on NOW.

The series is produced by Los Angeles-based Karga Seven Pictures, which has successfully adapted the series House in Turkey. Karga is also the producer of Netflix’s period drama Midnight at the Pera Palace.

The drama series is the local adaptation of the Korean series Love (formerly Marriage and Divorce), which aired on Netflix in 2021 and 2022 with 48 episodes.

Love, Marriage, Divorce tells the story of three women united by their experience of marital strife, as they suffer deception and betrayal but manage to thrive and find new meaning in their lives. Cast includes Bennu Yildirimlar, Mujde Uzman, Melisa Senolsun, Serhat Teoman, Levent Can and Furkan Okumus.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said, “Turkish dramas are keeping a good pace of growth with international audiences. Especially romantic dramas are on the rise in terms of demand. This drama not only brings together a powerful cast but also a very strong story. Well-known for its top-quality productions, Karga 7 has always been one of the best production companies producing international hits. NOW has been the right address for women’s stories in recent years. Our partnership with them has been going well for many years. We are happy to strengthen our partnership with this powerful title.”