DICM Registers Attendance from 70+ Countries

The recently concluded seventh edition of the Dubai International Content Market, held at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Centre on November 12-13, 2024, welcomed over 900 participants and 87 exhibitors from 70+ countries, facilitating more than 2,500 meetings and showcasing the latest trends, opportunities, and innovations in the MENA media and entertainment sector.

Among the highlights of the event were the DICM Talks and the Turkish Programming Spotlight. The stars of Turkish series Fatih — Selim Bayraktar and Serkan Çayoğlu—engaged with attendees in a special session that celebrated the influence of Turkish storytelling in the region.

Key trends in the MENA region that were explored at DICM were: The rise of Arabic originals as the cornerstone of regional streaming strategies, with record-high demand in Saudi Arabia and Egypt; the evolving audience preferences, with anime gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia and crime dramas captivating Moroccan viewers; and the expanding opportunities for unscripted content and cross-genre productions tailored to younger audiences.

Next year’s edition of DICM will return in November 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.