MIP Cancun/ATF Editorial Challenges

We celebrate All Saints’ Day during the month of November, and a miracle would have been handy to help us cover all the film and TV markets happening during November and early December, starting with TIFFCOM, which ended on November 1 in Tokyo, followed by ITTV International Forum (held November 4-5 in Hollywood), and the AFM in Las Vegas (which took place November 5-10), then MIP Cancun (which runs November 19-22, essentially the same dates as the Asian Animation Summit in Taipei City, Taiwan, which will be held November 19-21), and finally Singapore’s ATF, which starts on December 3.

VideoAge was challenged to put out a combined Monthly Issue that manages to cover AFM, MIP Cancun, and ATF. But we did it! And the result is a spectacular edition with 12 articles spanning every aspect of the film and TV sectors. The film business is also covered in the Book Review section.

The future of broadcast/linear TV is well covered, together with television production in LatAm. Another topic that now seems to be on everyone’s mind, AI, is reviewed from the point of view of HI (Human Intelligence), and the conclusion reached is that there is no need to be emotional over an emotionless technology.

As far as reviews of past markets go, MIPCOM received two views: one based on the floor activities, the other a comparison between this year’s event and the MIPCOMs of the 1990s. We might think that we know the differences, but in reality, only when a keen observer points things out do we really see what has changed. The AFM is also reviewed in this Issue by our Las Vegas editorial contributor.

As to future markets, detailed analyses of MIP Cancun, the ATF, Content Americas, and NATPE Global are also provided.

Last but not least, there is the My2¢ editorial, which gives an overview of the TV trade publishing business, which seems to have been taken over by LatAm publications. You can read it here.