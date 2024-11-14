OUTtv Expands Reach in New Zealand

LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv has launched on Prime Video in New Zealand as an add-on subscription, and has co-commissioned Winner Winner Chicken Dinner with TVNZ.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, produced by Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand, is a new game show, hosted by leading New Zealand drag queens, Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it.

In each episode they invite three unsuspecting members of the general public into their living room to go up against each other in a series of outrageous chicken-themed games.

At the end of each episode, a Loser Loser Chicken Snoozer is banished to the coop and the other two competitors are invited to share a winner’s chicken dinner together.