ABS-CBN & GMA’s ‘Hello, Love, Again’ Sets Box Office Record

Filipino film ‘Hello, Love, Again’ has set a new box office record as the highest first-day grossing local film in the Philippines, earning over P85 million on its November 13 opening.

Starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards as lead characters, the feature is a sequel to the blockbuster film Hello, Love, Goodbye, and is directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

A co-production of ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures, Hello, Love, Again also stars Joross Gamboa, Valerie Concepcion, Jennica Garcia, Kevin Kreider, Jobert Austria, Mark Labella, Marvin Aritrangco, and Ruby Rodriguez, among others.

The film is showing in over 600 local theaters and will be shown in over 400 cinemas in different countries this month.