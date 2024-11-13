Phoenix Unveils ‘Millionaire Murders’ S4

U.K.-based Phoenix Television has announced a fourth series commission from True Crime (formerly known as CBS Reality) for ‘Millionaire Murders’.

Each 60-minute episode of the ten-part series — currently in production for delivery in 2024 — focuses on a high-profile murder in which either the killer or the victim was mega-rich. The series features two cases from the U.K. and eight from the U.S.

Jaimi West, founding partner of Phoenix, said: “Our strong collaborative relationship with True Crime is hugely important to us, not least because it has resulted in three compelling true-crime series that continue to enthrall, intrigue and grip viewers around the world. We’re strengthening our growing presence in the true-crime market whilst broadening our output in other genres.’

Phoenix Television is a member of the Association of True Crime Producers (ATCP), whose 20-plus members adhere to a set of guidelines to protect parties associated with true crime production that supersede those laid out by U.K. media regulator Ofcom.

The series is produced by Phoenix and represented for worldwide rights by Sphere Abacus.