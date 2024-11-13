MediaHub Acquires ‘Cosmopolis’

Istanbul-based MediaHub has acquired Kingset Production’s thriller drama miniseries ‘Cosmopolis’.

Directed by Elie Kamal and written by Jeffrey Ayyach, Cosmopolis takes place in Dubai and follows four teenage friends who stumble upon a bag of money and launch into a world filled with danger and suspense. Blending teenage drama, friendship and adventure, this five-episode series offers a fresh and authentic portrayal of life in Dubai, showcasing the city’s hidden gems and its cultural diversity.

Producer Maya Habli said, ”We are often used to seeing Dubai as the glamorous, high-end destination it is, but with Cosmopolis, we wanted to show a different side — one full of excitement, adventure, and unexpected twists. Through the eyes of four expat teenagers who stumble upon a bag of money, we explore hidden parts of Dubai that aren’t typically shown. From underground art scenes to thrilling chases, Cosmopolis offers a fresh, exciting narrative that reflects the city’s dynamic and diverse spirit. It’s a Dubai packed with adventure like you’ve never seen before.”

Arzu Zeynep Demirtaş, Marketing and Product manager, MediaHub, commented, “We first teased Cosmopolis during MIPCOM this year, receiving great reviews and interest, and today we’re very happy to make the official reveal as the exclusive distributor of this remarkable title. Cosmopolis, with its unique qualities, has all the hallmarks of a trailblazer and we can’t wait to announce licensing deals spanning multiple territories soon. ”