FilmRise Partners with Anoki’s LiveTVx

FilmRise has partnered with Anoki’s LiveTVx, a specialist in generative AI for connected TVs, to offer audiences an easier and faster way of discovering programs based on their viewing habits.

FilmRise is distributing ten of its most popular FAST channels and AVoD titles on Anoki LiveTVx, available on Google TV, launching immediately in the U.S., and with a global roll-out in 2025.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “FilmRise takes pride in being at the forefront of innovation in the free streaming space. Our partnership with Anoki LiveTVx enables us to harness the power of generative AI to provide a seamless experience for audiences, helping them discover programming that aligns with their preferences. This collaboration will enhance personalized content discovery and allow for curating and prioritizing channels based on each user’s unique viewing habits.”

The FilmRise FAST channels included in the deal are: “Forensic Files,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “Heartland,” “Hell’s Kitchen”/ “Kitchen Nightmares,” FilmRise True Crime, FilmRise Western, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Free Movies and FilmRise Comedy. The partnership will also bring contextual CTV advertising to these channels, allowing advertisers to be more targeted in their campaign approach.

“The integration of FilmRise premium FAST channels into LiveTVx marks an exciting expansion of our content portfolio,” said Marc Zand, head of Content, Anoki. “Combining their programming with our advanced AI technology allows us to offer viewers a seamless discovery experience while providing advertisers with enhanced contextual targeting opportunities.”