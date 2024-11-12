Rose D’Or Announces Nominees

Nominees for the 63rd annual Rose d’Or Awards have been announced. These finalists were voted for by a jury of over 100 broadcast executives, distributors and producers, from across the international television industry.

“It’s always such a joy for the judges to see so much creativity in the international television industry – which makes it even tougher to narrow down hundreds of entries to just a handful of finalists in each category,” said Jean Philip De Tender, director of Media and Deputy Director General at the European Broadcasting Union.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or Awards, added, “ This year we’ve had over 700 entries from over 30 countries, with the competition hotter than ever. The judges have had an incredibly strong selection of shows to choose from. Thank you to everyone who entered – and good luck to our amazing finalists.”

The Award Ceremony will be held on December 2, 2024 at King’s Place in London. Special individual awards will also be presented for Emerging Talent, Performance of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

The list of 2024 Rose d’Or nominees is available here.