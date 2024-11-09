Dick O’Leary, O&O TV Icon, Dies

Richard (Dick) O’Leary, a former president of ABC-TV O&O stations and ABC International, died at the age of 98 in Rancho Santa Fe, California. At ABC, O’Leary created the concept of “conversational” newscast.

In the 80s the U.S. TV network had eight local owned and operated TV stations, plus affiliated independent TV stations. In 1996, ABC was sold to the Walt Disney Company.

In the early 1980s O’Leary was also the chairman of Prix Italia, the RAI’s sponsored TV festival, and chairman of NATAS’ International Council.

O’Leary resigned from ABC in 1982 (before Capital Cities acquired the TV group in 1986), when an executive under him was elevated to president. He left the TV industry and retired in California, after moving from his New Canaan, Connecticut residence.

A widower, O’Leary is survived by two of his four children: Karen and Shawn.