Wild Bunch Boards Dutch Dramedy ‘Messed Up’

Paris-based distributor Wild Bunch TV is set to rep series Messed Up (Bodem) from Dutch production company Topkapi Films (Instinct, The Girl Who Learned How to Kneel, Childhood Dreams).

The six-part series follows Cat, a thirty-something with a self-destructive behavior. With her best friend Yana, she spends her evenings doing drugs, drinking hard in clubs and having unprotected sex with strangers. Until Yana falls pregnant and leaves Cat on her own. Now she will have to face a never addressed grief, if she wants to come back to the surface.

The creator of the six-part dramedy is Eva Crutzen. Crutzen wrote and directed the series and also plays the lead role of Cat.

Messed Up won a Golden Calf at the 2024 Nederlands Film Festival and was nominated for the Nipkow Program award this year. Season 2 is currently in production.

Messed Up is produced by Topkapi Films, in co-production with BNNVARA (NPO). Wild Bunch will handle worldwide rights outside the Netherlands, where NPO has the first window.