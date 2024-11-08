DICM Set to Welcome More Than 800 Industry Execs

The seventh edition of the Dubai International Content Market will take place next week on November 12 and 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Center.

Organizers expect over 800 professionals from more than 50 countries. Among the 85 exhibitors are companies such as TRT, Inter Medya, ZEE Entertainment, Fox Global Entertainment, Blue Ant Media, TelevisaUnivision, Eccho Rights, and KBS Media.

DICM’s Talks program will present 16 expert-led panel sessions that will provide perspectives on the unique dynamics of content consumption in the MENA region, and will explore topics such as global content trends, co-productions, brand collaborations, and the increasing prominence of Arabic content. Speakers include representatives from Parrot Analytics, Augustus Media, and ZEE Entertainment, among others.

For content creators, the Producers Connect platform will offer a dedicated space to explore co-production opportunities and meet with potential partners; while the Content Business Hub will provide access to over 10,000 hours of available content.

DICM will feature a special exclusive screening of TRT’s historical drama Fatih: Sultan of Conquests (pictured)on the first day of the market. Talents behind the series will be in attendance, including Serkan Çayoğlu (Fatih, Sultan of Conquests), Selim Bayraktar (Grand Vizier Çandarlı Halil Pasha), and Eyüp Gökhan Özekin, the producer. Following the screening, a session moderated by Mustafa İlbeyli, director of Advertising and Sales at TRT, will offer a deeper understanding of the series’ narrative, production journey, and creative vision.