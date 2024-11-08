CBS Orders Full Seasons of ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘Poppa’s House’

CBS announced today full season orders for the new comedy Poppa’s House and drama NCIS: Origins.

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving. Poppa’s House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson also star.

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Foote also star.

Both series are distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.